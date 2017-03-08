And baby will make three! Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper is pregnant and expecting her first child with Tanner Tolbert, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The duo, who wed on January 24, 2016, in Dana Point, California, have made no secret of their desire to start a family together.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

In January, Roper chatted with Us at a Bachelor premiere event in Los Angeles about wanting a little one.

“We definitely have babies on the mind,” the former Playboy model confided. “We’re building a house, and it’s got a lot of room for children! I just turned 30 in December, so I’m ready. I would love a baby in 2017.”

Despite having a rocky time on Marriage Boot Camp last year (which Roper told Us was “good” for them), the two are in a great place now, with Roper saying that she and Tolbert — who became engaged after three weeks of TV dating on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — are both “on the same page.”

Their child will follow other recent Bachelor offspring including Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried’s son Asher, born in October 2016, and Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s daughter, Essex, who was born in November 2016.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!