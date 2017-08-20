Welcome to the world, Emmy! Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert revealed the name of their newborn baby girl with a sweet Instagram photo on Sunday, August 20.

“It’s official!” the former Playboy model, 30, captioned a beautifully staged pic of her daughter wrapped in a blanket and wearing a floral headband while lying on a pink rug with her name on it. “Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! ‘Emmy’ for short. Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, she arrived weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20” long! She is such an angel and we can’t get enough of her!”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the reality TV couple welcomed their first child on Thursday, August 17.

“We did it!” Roper wrote in an emotional post on Friday, August 18. “Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well. Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much. #bestdayever #ilovemyfamily.”

The Bachelorette alum also tagged the baby’s Instagram account.

Tolbert, 30, shared a sweet photo on Friday that showed him kissing his little girl.

“For all the things my hands have held… the best by far is you…” he captioned the photo.

The couple, who met and got engaged on season 2 of the ABC reality TV series in 2015, announced in March that they were expecting their first child.

