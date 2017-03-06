Jamie Lynn Spears is still counting her blessings. The country singer reflected on her daughter Maddie's scary ATV accident in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 5.

"A month ago, at this time, I was living a mother's/anyone's worst nightmare happening right in front of my eyes, helplessly....Fast forward - Today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair," the Zoey 101 alum, 25, captioned a pic of Maddie, 8, holding a toddler.

"I'm not one to preach, but we were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy," Spears continued. "I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y'all, and God's unbelievable mercy #Godisgood."

As previously reported, Maddie was hospitalized in critical condition in New Orleans after her ATV flipped over into a pond on February 5. She woke up two days later and was able to go home on February 10.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told Us Weekly at the time that Maddie was trying to avoid driving over a drainage ditch when the incident occurred. "The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail," the sheriff's report said. "The child was trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV's safety netting."

Britney Spears posted about her niece on the day of her release on February 10. "Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week," the pop star, 35, wrote in an Instagram post. "My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."

