An unbreakable bond! Janet Jackson took to Instagram on Friday, April 14, to share the first photo of her 3-month-old son, Eissa.

"My baby and me after nap time," the five-time Grammy winner, 50, captioned a sweet picture of herself snuggling with Eissa as he let out a big yawn for the camera.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child together in January. "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son, Eissa Al Mana, into the world," the singer's rep told Us Weekly at the time. "Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."



Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Just three months after giving birth, the "Nasty" singer split from the Qatari billionaire businessman, 41, whom she quietly married in 2012. The former couple's differing lifestyles were at the heart of their conflict, a source exclusively told Us.



"Wissam wanted a wife who stuck more with the Muslim traditions," a friend of Jackson, who is known for her racy live performances and music videos, told Us. "Even before the baby was born, they clashed and butted heads a lot." The insider added, "She couldn't settle down and be what he wanted her to be. Janet wanted more freedom."



