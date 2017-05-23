Jason Aldean, Pregnant Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Baby's Gender

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

They're seeing blue, y'all! Jason Aldean and his pregnant wife, Brittany Kerr, announced on Monday, May 22, that they are expecting a baby boy.

"Today is the day..... whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal," Aldean, 40, captioned an Instagram pic of the pair.

The couple went on to pop balloons, which were filled with blue confetti. They were joined by Aldean's daughters Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 9, from his previous marriage. The group screamed and hugged each other during the sweet moment.

The country superstar and Kerr announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears," Kerr captioned an Instagram pic of the pair wearing "Baby Mama" and "Baby Daddy" T-shirts.

"The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!!" she continued. "We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in March 2015 that Aldean and the American Idol alum married in Mexico.

