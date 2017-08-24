Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

A glowing mom-to-be! Brittany Kerr, the wife of country crooner Jason Aldean, showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet at the ACM Honors on Wednesday, August 23.

The former American Idol contestant, 29, whose makeup looked flawless, stunned in a gorgeous, formfitting, salmon-colored dress. The star paired the outfit with gold heels and minimal jewelry.

In another photo from the night, the couple smiled ear-to-ear as the 40-year-old “Dirt Road Anthem” singer cradled his wife’s belly.

Kerr and Aldean, who started dating in March 2014, tied the knot in March 2015. The pair announced in May that they were expecting their first bundle of joy together.

"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” Kerr captioned a pic of her husband touching her baby bump on Instagram at the time. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep 🙈 This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!! 👶🏼💛”

Later that month, the duo revealed they are expecting a baby boy.

"Today is the day..... whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal," Aldean captioned an Instagram snap of the pair.

The country superstar and his wife went on to document their baby’s gender reveal. The twosome were joined by Aldean’s daughters, Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 10, from a previous marriage. The group popped balloons which were filled with blue confetti — signifying they are having a son.

Before the couple tied the knot, Kerr shared her feelings about wanting to start a family with Us Weekly.

“I don’t know how many, but definitely one,” she said at the time. “We definitely want a boy though. We’re crossing our fingers for one. He wants a little hunter, and I want a little athlete, so we’ll just have to find a happy medium.”

