Jennifer Lopez seems to be having the best summer ever! The singer shared a candid video of her cruising in a convertible with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Sunday, July 30.



Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The World of Dance judge, 48, showed off her “old school” dance moves in an Instagram post. “Old school New York, what you know about it?” she says to the camera. “You don’t know nothing.”

Courtesy Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez, who’s sporting a white blouse with hoop earrings and high ponytail, noted that her outfit was a bit of a throwback too. “My shirt is a little 80’s too,” she adds before singing a few lines of the song.

The Shades of Blue actress is clearly head over heels for her former MLB player man, 42. She added the hashtag “#hotboyfriend” to her video, where Rodriguez smirks at his girlfriend’s antics. Lopez eventually caresses his head as they laugh.



The adoration certainly seems mutual, as A-Rod shared a photo of them posing in the LOVE statue on Instagram. “Sunday Funday #beaches #nyc,” the former Yankee wrote in a July 30 post.

Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated their birthdays together at a joint birthday bash in Miami on July 22, and shared sweet tributes to each other on social media. The couple has been dating for a little more than four months.



Lopez and her former husband Marc Anthony are parents of 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Rodriguez has two daughters — Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8 — with his ex-wife Cynthia.



