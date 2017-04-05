This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

The Biggs clan keeps getting bigger! Jenny Mollen announced Wednesday, April 5, that she and husband Jason Biggs are expecting their second child together.

“This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated,” Mollen, 37, captioned the silly shot of she and Biggs, 38, using the Fridababy NoseFrida, a device that allows parents to suck and catch the snot out of their newborns’ noses.

The couple, married since 2008, welcomed their first child, son Sid, in February 2014. Last spring, the Orange Is the New Black vet told Us Weekly Sid has grown into a “very opinionated” kid, and mentioned why he could use a sibling.

“Right now he's a toddler, so he's also kind of an a--hole,” Biggs joked at the GLAAD Media Awards in May 2016. “So he needs another kid around to be like, ‘This isn't just about you, buddy.’”

Mollen explained why she thinks motherhood could be easier the second time around. “Now I can at least feel like I have that baby stuff around the house,” she said. “I can reuse a bunch of stuff!”

Sid might not like having to share his parents’ attention, though. “He's learning the art of ‘How do I get you to stay here?’” the Live Fast Die Hot author explained in May. “At night he's like, ‘Change my diape-y,’ and I'll be like, ‘I just changed your diape-y.’ And he'll be like, ‘Change my diape-y again.’ He just makes up things because he does not want me to leave.”

