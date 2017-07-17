Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Her family is growing! Jessica Alba is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren.

The actress posted a sweet pic on Instagram on Monday, July 17, clutching her baby bump and holding a balloon with the number 3 alongside her two children, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

"@cashwarren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed," she captioned the sweet snap.

The Honest Company cofounder, 36, sported a slight baby bump while vacationing in Oahu, Hawaii, on Saturday, July 15. While swimming at the beach, Alba wore a pink bikini, which she topped with a purple shawl and sun hat. The actress and Warren, along with their two daughters, enjoyed the tropical trip as a family of four before soon adding another little one to the bunch.

Last year, the Mechanic: Resurrection actress told Us Weekly that she makes sure to spend one-on-one time with both of her girls — even when she’s working. “I go on so many business trips, and they’re usually two or three days. I’ll bring just one at a time and it’ll be like, ‘Mom’s gonna bring you on a special trip,'” she told Us. “We’ll get to have a sleepover, we’ll get to order room service, we’ll get to rent a movie. It’s really fun!”

Alba added that their bonding activities don’t need to be anything extravagant. “I just try to make the time that I spend with them quality,” she said. “We like to go on walks and we like to watch movies and barbecue. They love to take a bath and then get back in their pajamas for the rest of the weekend!”

The businesswoman also dished to Us in February about her kids following in her footsteps — literally. “The kids always get into my shoes,” she told Us at the time. “Oh my gosh, it drives me crazy because I think they’re gonna break their neck. They always want to get into my shoes and then, like, go down the stairs. I’m like, ‘Really?’ And it’s always like Alaias, like triple platforms — the craziest ones. How about a little flat? Nope, it’s like a giant Alaia, giant Stella McCartney.”



Alba and Warren, who met on set of 2005’s Fantastic Four, wed in Beverly Hills in 2008 after three years of dating. years of dating.

