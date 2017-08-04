She can’t stop her feelings! Jessica Biel gushed about raising her son during a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, August 4.

“He is a total weirdo,” Biel, 35, joked of her son, Silas, 2, who she shares with husband Justin Timberlake. “But he’s amazing. They’re all weird. They’re like these little, lovely, strange, mini humans and they’re all specific. It’s a complete cute, weird combo.”

John Shearer/Getty Images

The actress also opened up to Ryan Seacrest and guest cohost Busy Philipps about balancing her priorities. “It’s hard. I mean, I think trying to find the balance between work and family and just being an independent human — which is hard, because when you’re married, you’re stretched thin kind of everywhere — and it’s been amazing creatively, but really hard,” she explained. “I think every working parent must feel the same.”



The Sinner star and the “SexyBack” singer, 36, who moved from Los Angeles to New York City earlier this year, are continually trying to find “that balance” between their high profile professions and their family of three. “We’ve sort of been stable here [in NYC] which has been so nice, but [Justin] is kind of doing his thing and he’s sort of all over the place,” Biel said of her hubby of almost five years. “I don’t think you can ever master finding the balance. You like master it and then your kids are grown up and you’re home alone and sad.”



