She's done! Jessica Simpson revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, don't plan on having a third child.

"I'm not pregnant on your show!" Simpson, 36, said on Monday, May 22, joking that she's been pregnant other times she's appeared on the talk show.

"We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus," she continued. "I have two beautiful children and I'm not having a third. They're too cute! You can't top that."

Simpson and the former NFL tight end, 38, tied the knot in 2014 and are parents of daughter Maxwell, 5, and son Ace, 3. "We love our kids," Simpson said.

The couple recently threw their eldest a mermaid bash to celebrate her birthday. "My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today. She makes everyone's life mermaid magical," the singer captioned an Instagram pic of the family on May 1. "Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess. Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our "holy hearts" (as Max would say) #MerMax #MAXIDREW #canyoube5forever."

