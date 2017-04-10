Jessica Simpson Shares Pic of Daughter Maxwell and ‘Cool Cousin’ Bronx

Too sweet! Jessica Simpson posted an adorable picture of her daughter, Maxwell Drew, 4, and her nephew, Bronx Wentz, 8, on Instagram on Sunday, April 9. In the snap, Simpson’s mini-me flashes a cute smile while enjoying some Baskin-Robbins ice cream with her older cousin.

“Cool Cousins,” the singer turned designer captioned the photo of her daughter and younger sister Ashlee’s son (with ex-husband Pete Wentz).

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Two days earlier, Simpson shared a different picture of Maxwell. The little girl certainly does not seem camera-shy, as she sported funky sunglasses and a kissy face in her famous mom’s April 7 Instagram post.

Razzle Dazzle #maxidrew 💋🕶 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Simpson, 36, is also a proud mom of son Ace Knute, 3, with husband Eric Johnson. She and the former football player married in 2014 after dating for four years following her divorce from boybander Nick Lachey in 2006.

