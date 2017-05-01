That pose! Jessica Simpson’s adorable daughter Maxwell Drew celebrated her 5th birthday with a mermaid-themed party over the weekend. In an Instagram photo shared by the fashion designer on Monday, May 1, the birthday girl looks all grown-up as she strikes a pose in a glittery mermaid tail and seashell bikini top.



“My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today. She makes everyone's life mermaid magical. Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess. Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our ‘holy hearts’ (as Max would say),” Simpson captioned the adorable family photo, which also showcased her toned body and cleavage in a white mini dress. “#MerMax #MAXIDREW #canyoube5forever,” she added.

Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, and their son, Ace Knute, 3, appear in the family pic, too. The foursome posed in front of a blue balloon arrangement.

Maxwell’s grandpa and Simpson’s dad, Joe Simpson, also shared an adorable pic of Maxwell from her party. In the snap, Johnson poses next to a beaming Maxwell, who got to wear blue eyeliner and glitter eyeshadow for her big day.

A post shared by Joe Simpson (@joesimpsonphoto) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

