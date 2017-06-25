Justin Timberlake is loving fatherhood! The singer took to Instagram on Saturday, June 24, to share a funny selfie from his son Silas' play class.

"When you're the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes… THIS IS YOUR FATE. #dadlife," Timberlake, 36, captioned a photo of himself balancing a pair of colorful toddler-created glasses on the bridge of his nose.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" crooner shares Silas, 2, with his wife, Jessica Biel. The couple, who married in Italy in October 2012, rarely share pictures of their little boy on social media in an attempt to protect his privacy. However, that doesn't stop them from gushing over their family of three.



Last weekend, Timberlake commemorated Father's Day with a sweet message to the 7th Heaven alum, 35, and their son. "These 2 angels… The greatest gift I've ever known," he wrote on Instagram. "And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer."

The former *NSYNC member also raved about Biel on Mother's Day, writing on Instagram, "I marvel at you. It's so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world. You make me realize how much my own Mother has done for me. #HappyMothersDay to you, my love. And, to my wonderful Mother and all the Moms all over the world: Y'all really DO RUN THIS... I bow down to you."

