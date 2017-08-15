Mega

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child on Saturday, August 5th, but her high-risk pregnancy was anything but stress-free.

“There were fears throughout the pregnancy and that’s why I was hesitant to announce it in the first place,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, told RadarOnline in an interview Tuesday, August 15. “Even at 17 weeks when I announced it live, I was like, ‘Could I even miscarry now?’ and I just didn’t know what that looked like.”



Lowry previously suffered a miscarriage, which was documented on season seven of the hit MTV show, but her doctor gave her peace of mind with this pregnancy. “There were always fears in the back of my mind, but my doctor felt pretty confident about this one,” she revealed to Radar. “There are a bunch of reasons as to why it was high-risk. I don’t want to go too much in-depth about it.”

Luckily, Lowry delivered a healthy baby boy, and her son’s father, Chris Lopez, was by her side for the big moment. “I was always hoping he would come, but just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work,” she said. “I’m so glad that he came.”



Lopez and Lowry are not in a relationship, but the author is hoping they can successfully coparent, telling Radar: “Every child deserves their dad. I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”



This is the reality star’s first child with Lopez, and the newborn joins his two brothers, Isaac, 7, whom the MTV personality shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry has yet to reveal the her new son's name.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 P.M. ET.

