Katie Holmes Celebrates Suri's 11th Birthday With Not One But Three Cakes

She want dat cake, cake, cake. Katie Holmes took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 18, to show off not just one but three cakes she prepared for daughter Suri Cruise on her 11th birthday.

“A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie,” the 38-year-old actress — who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise — captioned a photo of the trio of sweet treats. Later in the day, Holmes shared a black-and-white snap of a room filled with balloons, accompanied by, what else, six balloon emojis.

A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie 💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

The Dawson’s Creek alum’s posts come just days after she took Suri on a fun-filled beach vacation to celebrate her special day. Holmes shared several Instagram photos and videos from her tropical getaway with extended family. In one pic, Suri flashes a wide grin with Holmes and three other family members. “#family #love #gratitude,” Holmes captioned the Sunday, April 16, shot.

#family #love #gratitude ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

The mother-daughter duo also posed together on the beach with Suri rocking a white dress and Holmes in a printed Isabel Marant jumpsuit and Madewell tortoise-shell sunglasses. Suri also threw around a football on the beach with her cousins, and tried out parasailing with her daredevil mom.

Back in December 2015, Holmes opened up about the joy in watching her only child grow up. "My little one is very, very generous and very sensitive. So she's always [saying], 'Mom, let's give my old toys to people who need it,'" she gushed while speaking about Suri’s interest in philanthropy during an appearance on the Today show. "So we are always doing that."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!