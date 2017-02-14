Welcome to fatherhood, can I take your order? Kel Mitchell announced that his wife, Asia Lee, is pregnant with their first child by posting an adorable Good Burger–themed photo.

"We have a bun in the oven! thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!" Mitchell, 38, wrote via Instagram. "#thankyouJesus #Blessed #specialdelivery #myWiferocks photo credit: @ohmyjosephine."

In the pic, the All That alum wears a Good Burger employee hat and holds a cheeseburger. Lee shows off her bare baby bump and holds a bottle of orange soda — a nod to Mitchell's character in Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel.

Mitchell played Ed in the 1997 comedy Good Burger opposite Kenan Thompson, which was inspired by their Good Burger skits on All That. In October 2015, he teased a possible sequel during an interview with Us Weekly. "It’s just a thought, just a thought. But there’s definitely a possibility of something. So you just got to keep watching!" he exclusively told Us.



The former child star further opened up about the idea during the Brown and Scoop podcast in February 2016. "Everybody is talking about a Good Burger 2, us doing a Bad Boys type of film," he said at the time. "Me and Kenan have definitely been talking about it. You might definitely see something coming up with me and him soon. We have definitely been talking about doing something big for the fans, because everybody has been looking for it. They want us back together." (Mitchell and the Saturday Night Live star, 38, previously reprised their roles for a hilarious sketch on The Tonight Show in September 2015.)

Mitchell and Lee tied the knot in 2012. He's already the father of two young children from his previous marriage to Tyisha Hampton.

