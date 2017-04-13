One already! Kelly Clarkson celebrated her son, Remington’s 1st birthday on Wednesday, April 12, and shared some cute photos on Instagram from the family’s celebrations.

The “Because of You” songstress was beaming with pride in the snaps where the tiny tike is being treated to a camping themed, yellow birthday cake and also playing on a rocking horse.

“Happy 1st birthday to our sweet little boy!!” she captioned the picture montage. “#RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim.”

Clarkson 34, and her husband Brandon Blackstock have their hands full, with two children together, Remington and River Rose, 2 and Blackstock’s two other kids, Seth and Savannah too.

But despite juggling their busy careers and a big family, the American Idol alum says she’s happier than she’s ever been.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping last November she said: "The fact that I've managed to find a husband who understands and respects everything I do is astonishing. The fact that I have these four beautiful kids. … I just lucked out."

