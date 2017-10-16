Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Harvey Weinstein scandal is presenting a teachable moment about sexual misconduct for parents including Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

“I think we should take this horrific, negative thing that’s happening and teach not only our daughters, but our sons, to stand up for what’s right . . . and how to respect other people and their bodies and how to love and be kind,” the three-time Grammy winner revealed at Variety’s Audi sponsored Power of Women event in L.A. on Friday, October 13.

Clarkson and the music manager are mom and dad of 3-year-old River and Remington, 18 months. He has two kids, Savannah, 16, and Seth, from a previous marriage.

“We have four children,” Clarkson said. “It’s an important time to mold these lives . . . to sit down and have these conversations no matter how awkward they might be.”

They're all mine.... 😊 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:19am PST

The 35-year-old singer added that Savannah, the oldest, has recently become interested in politics. “I think she’s legit frightened right now,” Clarkson said. Which is why she and Blackstock are teaching the teen to make informed decisions.



“We said, ‘Hey, in a couple of years you’re going to vote,’” she recalled of the conversation. “Don’t just do what we’re doing. Look up, watch their speeches, who are they? Believe people the first time they tell you who they are. Don’t think they’re going to change. And just be informed. That’s the best advice I can give anyone.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.