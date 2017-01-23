Keshia Knight Pulliam attends LudaDay Celebrity Basketball Game at Morehouse College Forbes Arena on September 4, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

She was worth the morning sickness! Keshia Knight Pulliam welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Ella Grace, on Monday, January 23, her rep tells Us Weekly.

Pulliam Instagrammed a photo of her newborn's tiny feet on Monday afternoon, writing, "Ella Grace has arrived!!!"

The Cosby Show alum, 37, previously revealed that Ella’s middle name was inspired by her split from her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell. (The football player filed for divorce in July, just one week after they announced they were expecting.) “When I tell you through all of this the grace of God has been with us and has covered us and protected us — she’s been my saving grace to get through it,” Pulliam explained on her Play.it podcast, “Kandidly Keshia,” on August 19.

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

During a July podcast, the Atlanta-based actress, who has her own line of kitchen seasonings, opened up about her cravings. “I am probably one of the biggest carnivores known to man, like I love a steak. I love chicken, I love pork chops, I promise I will eat it all,” she said. “My baby, she is a vegetarian. She likes fruit, vegetables, pasta and bread. I am just really grateful that she has gotten out of the space where all she wants to eat is peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and pasta. Because I felt like an oompa loompa!”



Pulliam played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992.

