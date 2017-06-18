Keeping up with K-Fed! Kevin Federline talked about coparenting with his ex-wife, Britney Spears, and their son’s musical talents in a new interview.

The father of six, who shares two boys, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, with Spears, opened up about his life nowadays in an interview with BravoTV.com on Friday, June 16.

The former backup dancer and rapper, 39, has two young daughters with wife Victoria Prince, and a son and daughter with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, so his days can be pretty chaotic.

“Having six, it feels like you're trying to control a basketball team,” the part-time DJ and producer admitted. “But it’s worth it. All my kids are great; they get along. By the time you have six, you are so well-seasoned. I can probably change a diaper with one hand and feed a kid at the same time.”

Views from Alcatraz!!! Perfect day perfect trip. We had a blast. Ty Bay Area!!!! #thefedz A post shared by Kevin Federline (@federline4real) on Apr 4, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Federline — who was married to Spears, 35, for two years until they split in 2006 and went through a bitter custody battle with his ex — now amicably shares custody of his sons with her. “It wasn’t always easy, but it’s a lot easier now,” he admits.

But sharing custody with a pop star who’s in the midst of a tour means that he didn’t get to spend Father’s Day with all his children.

“I’m used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years,” he said. “When you are coparenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do. My boys will be gone, their mom’s off in Asia on tour … They are gone for the rest of the month.”

2017 squad!!! They're getting so big... Grandma took this pic at Jordan's first bball game Saturday. @crownv_16 #thefedz A post shared by Kevin Federline (@federline4real) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Federline, whose 2006 album, Playing With Fire, didn’t exactly generate much heat, revealed that Preston and Jayden are into music.

“Preston kind of knows how to DJ,” he told BravoTV. “He wants to learn more. I got him Ableton [music production app] on his laptop, so he kind of messes with that. He hasn't completely dived into it, and I don't want to force him. I want to make sure it’s something he really wants to do. He's really big into the EDM trap music scene. He’ll come to me, ‘Have you heard this?’ Looking for music for me to play.” the EDM trap music scene. He’ll come to me, ‘Have you heard this?’ Looking for music for me to play.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!