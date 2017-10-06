Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Incredibly Excited’ About Her Pregnancy

Ready for motherhood! Khloé Kardashian is "incredibly excited" about her pregnancy, a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

Us broke the news late last month that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair began dating in September 2016.

An insider previously told Us that Kim Kardashian in particular is "so elated" about Khloé's baby news. As Us exclusively revealed, Kim and Kanye West are also expecting their third child via surrogate.

Khloé, Kim — and their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner — are all prepping together for their little ones to arrive. Jenner, 20, is pregnant and expecting a baby with beau Travis Scott.

Kim has been "giving Kylie advice," a source previously told Us. "Sharing this newfound life adventure with Khloé" has also helped Jenner feel "super prepared."

Khloé, meanwhile, hasn't changed her eating habits since getting pregnant. She's a "really clean eater and she doesn’t really need to adjust her lifestyle totally yet," the first source tells Us.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has opened up about wanting to start a family before. "He wants to have like five or six kids with me," she said during the KUWTK season 13 finale in June. "Knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s scary. It’s like a really big step. I am really excited about my future. Me and Tristan, we’re doing so well."

