Khloe Kardashian’s baby news shouldn’t come as a total shock. The 33-year-old revealed in season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she had made the decision to go off birth control.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The mom-to-be’s admission came during the July 9 episode when she visited fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang in Beverly Hills to find out if she could be a surrogate for her sister Kim Kardashian. At the appointment, an ultrasound showed that Khloe had fewer follicles than most women her age. At the advice of Dr. Huang, Khloe went off her birth control pills and was met with good news at her follow-up: a normal amount of follicles and a viable egg!

“I am so relieved to know that I am able to get pregnant,” Khloe shared during her confessional, adding that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson talked about starting a family.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” she said.“We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news on Tuesday, September 26, that Khloe and the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 26, are expecting their first baby together. The couple began dating after meeting on a blind date arranged by one of Khloe’s friends.

Khloe isn’t the only expectant member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Kim and husband Kanye West will welcome their third child via surrogate. Kylie Jenner is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s child.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!