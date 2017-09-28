Sisterly love! Kim Kardashian is "so elated" that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Kim loves Tristan, so she is super supportive," the insider shares. "She couldn't be more happy for the family."

Kim, 36, is also looking forward to welcoming another niece or nephew. "Kim can't wait to be an aunt again," the source tells Us. "She knows most of her sisters want big families and that is exactly what seems to be happening. She loves witnessing the family blossom."

And that's exactly what's happening. Just days before Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Khloé, 33, has a baby on board, it was revealed that their younger sister Kylie Jenner is also pregnant. Multiple sources told Us that the 20-year-old is "at least four months" along and expecting a baby girl with rapper Travis Scott, her boyfriend of five months.

The family has been fully supportive of Kylie through it all. "Kylie was leaning on Kim and Kris [Jenner]," a source exclusively told Us, "and talked through her decision-making process regarding moving forward with this pregnancy, having the baby and what she's going to do."

Meanwhile, Kim has another baby on the way too. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finally confirmed in a recently released trailer for season 14 of the family's E! reality series that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child. Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this year that the couple — who are already parents of daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 21 months — will welcome a little girl via surrogate in January 2018. "We're having a baby!" Kim excitedly told Khloé in the teaser.



