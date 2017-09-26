Almost one year after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian talked in a new interview about how her life changed after the terrifying experience.

“I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just people knowing your every move,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told T Singapore in an interview published on Monday, September 26.



As Us Weekly reported earlier on Monday, Kardashian is avoiding Paris Fashion Week this year, as will her sister Kendall Jenner.

The Selfish author is a lot more careful about what she posts on social media now, after police said that the robbers planned their heist — stealing more than $10 million in jewelry — with the help of the 36-year-old’s updates on Snapchat and Instagram.

“When you realize you can put a message out there and there’s so many people listening, you look at life differently,” she told the magazine.

The life-and-death situation last year led Kardashian to redefine her priorities, with daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2, at the top of her list.

“My whole world is my kids, it’s all I care about,” she said of her children with husband Kanye West. “From literally every last thing that they do, to what they wear, to all their activities. I love being their mom. I definitely don’t hang out with my friends as much just because I have to be with my kids.”

While she does post cute pics and videos of her kids online, the reality TV star is also careful about what she chooses to share with fans.

“It’s funny — so much can go on at home but if you don’t post about it, people think it never happened,” she told T Singapore. “So they’ll say, ‘She hasn’t posted with her sisters, she must be in a huge fight.’ But it’s not what consumes me anymore, like how it used to ...”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!