She's not done yet! Kim Zolciak may have six children, but the Don’t Be Tardy star told Us Weekly she wants to add more to her brood. Watch the video above!

Zolciak, 39, revealed that she and her husband of nearly six years, Kroy Biermann, are in talks about expanding their family. “I would love to have a another little boy” because “I am just obsessed with my boys," she exclusively told Us on Tuesday, October 3.

As for why she wouldn’t want to add another girl into the mix? Well, that’s because her daughter Kaia, 3, is “enough for a lifetime.”

If The Real Housewives of Atlanta star does get pregnant, expect her to have this baby out of the spotlight.

“I had KJ, 6, and was back working Housewives seven days later. Kash, 5, I was taping Don’t Be Tardy right after and filmed his actual delivery and the same thing with the twins,” Zolciak explained. “So I always fantasize about having this little baby and having six weeks off.”

She added, “I’m about to be 40 so I would like to hurry up if we’re going to do it, but I definitely think about it a lot.”

The reality star is also mom of son Kane, 3 and daughters Brielle, 20 and Ariana, 15. The former football player adopted Zolciak’s daughters in 2013.

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek, watch the video above!