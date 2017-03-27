She's coming clean. Kristin Cavallari shut down speculation that she is pregnant with her fourth child while vacationing with her husband, Jay Cutler.



The Hills alum, 30, and Cutler, 33, jetted off to a tropical location after the athlete was released from the Chicago Bears earlier this month. She posted several pics of the couple on social media, including one of her appearing to hold her stomach while biking.



Crusin' 📸: JC . Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly...wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper 😏 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

"Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper."

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in June 2013 and are parents of sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and daughter Saylor, 16 months. In October 2016, she revealed that she did some research on Cutler before the two began dating.



AKM-GSI

"I had Googled pictures of him, and I was like, ‘Eh, you know, whatever,'" she recalled exclusively to Us Weekly at the time. "He walked in, and I was like, 'Whoa, he’s so much cuter in person.' He’s almost six-four, big, manly.”



