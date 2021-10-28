All hail the Queen of Halloween! Lauren Conrad is both a master of style and DIY-ing, so it should come as no surprise that the Celebrate author has crafted some of our favorite Halloween costumes over the years.

The LC Lauren Conrad designer has long loved the spook-tacular holiday, noting via Instagram in October 2019 that her first-ever DIY costume was a ghost.

“When I was 11 I made my first Halloween costume,” the Laguna Beach alum wrote in her social media post at the time alongside a snap of a revamped tulle version of the costume. “I cut 2 holes in an old bedsheet and I was a ghost. This year I’m stepping up my 👻 game a little.”

While sharing her tips to recreate the ghoulish ensemble on her website, Conrad explained, “Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. I don’t hesitate to go all out when it comes to costumes and jump at the chance to wear as much tulle as humanly possible. … This year I’ll be putting my spin on the most classic Halloween costume (and leaning into my under eye circles #NewbornLife) by going as a ghost!”

The lifestyle blogger previously told Us Weekly that she’s very particular about choosing her yearly costume.

“It’s really hard because it’s so much pressure on one day, you’ve gotta pick one look,” Conrad exclusively told Us in October 2014. “On my website, we did a poll and I let people vote. We shot it like a DIY, and we shot it step-by-step for the site.”

Over the years, the former Hills personality has donned costumes inspired by Britney Spears, Minnie Mouse, the Tooth Fairy, Cruella de Vil and even a velvet-accented and tulle-clad circus performer alongside a group of her friends.

“[My friends and I] wanted to do something where we could have as many or as few as we wanted join in, and we wanted just a silly, pretty costume!” Conrad told Us in October 2016 of her circus-inspired number. “I went to the fabric store to buy all their tulle. My husband [William Tell] was like, ‘What was the last time you wore a costume that didn’t involve, like, 100 yards of tulle?!’”

While Conrad is all-in designing the costumes, she told Us that she tends to “rely on my girlfriends to make plans,” so she can just “put on my tutu and show up.”

“[My husband] doesn’t share my love for Halloween, so he usually takes the night off, which is fine because it gives me a chance to have an excuse for a girls’ night out,” she added at the time. “I have a couple of girlfriends whose husbands also don’t partake in Halloween, so we always have a lot of fun.”

Scroll through to see her best costumes through the years, including a tulle-covered tooth fairy and a party animal: