Laura Prepon Welcomes First Child With Fiance Ben Foster

Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon has welcomed her first child — a girl — with fiancé Ben Foster, a source tells Us Weekly.

Us Weekly reported that Prepon, 36, was pregnant in January after the That '70s Show alum showed off her baby bump at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Following their daughter's arrival, the couple enjoyed a dinner date at Out East in NYC's East Village neighborhood on Tuesday, August 22, where an eyewitness tells Us they enjoyed cocktails and wine.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Prepon revealed the baby’s gender while appearing as a guest on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan in June.



“It’s kind of weird, ‘cause it sneaks up on you where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already. But then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, she needs to like come out already,” The Girl on the Train actress told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Prepon went onto to share her pregnancy cravings: “[My dad] was a doctor and when he would have a break we would go to this Jewish deli. We would get this pastrami on rye sandwich with a Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. When I was a kid that’s what we would get with my dad. With like mustard and sauerkraut. What’s so funny is I have not eaten that stuff probably since I was a kid with my dad. So when I got pregnant, all of a sudden I was like, ‘I need a pastrami on rye. I need a Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda. I need mustard and sauerkraut.’ These crazy Jewish deli cravings hit me so hard. Isn’t that funny?”

Prepon opened up about her pregnancy to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview on July 17, calling the experience “amazing.”



“I’m creating life and it’s so incredible. I’m so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes. We’ve been in the Pacific North West keeping it low-key. I’m a very private person,” the Karla actress gushed.

Prepon and Foster, 36, who began dating in July 2016 have been friends since they were teenagers. The couple announced their engagement last October.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!