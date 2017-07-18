"Lego Dad" has built up a big following on Instagram. The reason: His hilarious posts nail the ups and downs of parenting.

Are you willing to take the chance that it's not? #minifigures #lego #legodad #poop #babiesofinstagram #babies A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The account — which features a mom, a dad, two kids and a dog — tackles all the basics: potty training, temper tantrums, daylight savings (a.k.a. worst day ever for parents) and the nightly horror that is bedtime. He also has spot-on musings such as “nothing good will ever happen when you buy your kid a balloon,” “if it looks like poop it probably is,” “raspberries make great lego Afros” and “a recorder because schools secretly hate us.”



Seriously... why do schools send kids home with a recorder? #legodad #lego #recorder #shootme A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

The New Jersey-based creator, who wishes to remain anonymous, is dad of two children ages 13 and 7 months. “The kids are clearly the inspiration behind all the memes,” Lego Dad exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think my oldest is starting to get a little embarrassed by it all. After all he is in middle school.”



Amirite? #lego #legodad #kids #armless #help A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Lego Dad isn’t the only jokester in the family, though. His wife runs a Facebook page called Lego Mom. “She doesn’t post very often because she travels a lot on business,” Lego Dad tells Us. “I think she uses it to troll me and keep my head on straight.”

I know a lot of fractions between 2 1/2 and 3. #lego #parenting #kids #instagram A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Aug 3, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

They are going to wake up at the same time aren't they? #legodad #lego #kids #babiesofinstagram #legogram #instalego #daylightsavings #sleepytime A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:34am PST

My son turns into a monster when he wants a snack. A Jedi I am not. #lego #legodad #wampa #starwars #jedi #kids #snacks A post shared by Lego Dad (@the.lego.dad) on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!