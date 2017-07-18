"Lego Dad" has built up a big following on Instagram. The reason: His hilarious posts nail the ups and downs of parenting.
The account — which features a mom, a dad, two kids and a dog — tackles all the basics: potty training, temper tantrums, daylight savings (a.k.a. worst day ever for parents) and the nightly horror that is bedtime. He also has spot-on musings such as “nothing good will ever happen when you buy your kid a balloon,” “if it looks like poop it probably is,” “raspberries make great lego Afros” and “a recorder because schools secretly hate us.”
The New Jersey-based creator, who wishes to remain anonymous, is dad of two children ages 13 and 7 months. “The kids are clearly the inspiration behind all the memes,” Lego Dad exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think my oldest is starting to get a little embarrassed by it all. After all he is in middle school.”
Lego Dad isn’t the only jokester in the family, though. His wife runs a Facebook page called Lego Mom. “She doesn’t post very often because she travels a lot on business,” Lego Dad tells Us. “I think she uses it to troll me and keep my head on straight.”
