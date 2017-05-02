Henri Tullio/Paris Match via Getty Images

It's true! Liam Payne confirmed via Twitter that he and Cheryl Cole did in fact name their newborn son Bear.

The former One Direction singer, 23, subtly revealed the news during an exchange with TV personality Bear Grylls.

@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017

"Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure... @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne," Grylls, 42, tweeted to the new dad, along with a Daily Mail story reporting about the name.

Payne replied: "Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss."

Payne and Cole, 33, welcomed their first child together in March. "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" Payne captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding his baby boy. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed."

The singer and Cole first met when he auditioned on the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2008, when he was 14. He tried out again in 2010, which led to the formation of 1D.

