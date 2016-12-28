Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Surprise! Lily Rabe is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Hamish Linklater.



The American Horror Story actress, 34, showed off her baby bump when the couple attended the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors on December 4, which aired Tuesday, December 27.



Rabe cradled her growing belly while wearing a sleeveless pink dress. She later changed into a purple off-the-shoulder ensemble as she presented to honoree Al Pacino on stage.

"A couple wks ago.. Taking my baby to The White House," she captioned a pic on the day of the star-studded event on December 23.

A couple wks ago.. Taking my baby to The White House. A photo posted by Lily Rabe (@pillypie22) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:14pm PST

Rabe and Linklater, 40, have been dating for a few years. The couple appeared in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Cymbeline in summer 2015 and recently wrapped the comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which is set to hit theaters next year.

This will be Rabe's first child and Linklater's second. He and his ex-wife, playwright Jessica Goldberg, are parents of daughter Lucinda Rose, 9. The exes were married from 2002 to 2012.



