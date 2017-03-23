Won't be long now! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a pic of her growing baby bump on Instagram on Wednesday, March 22.

"It's been a while since I've posted one of these," the pregnant TLC star wrote about the selfie, which showed her wearing a black-and-white striped top. The caption on the pic revealed that she is at 31 weeks and that her first child with husband Zach Roloff — a boy — is having lots of hiccups. The mom-to-be also revealed that she's in full-on nesting mode, and the baby is now the size of a coconut.

It's been a while since I've posted one of these... 💙👶🏻 #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

The Roloffs, who wed in July 2015, announced in November 2016 that they were expecting their first child. Their son will be the first grandbaby for Zach's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, who also star on the reality show.

They revealed the baby's gender at a party on January 7 that was attended by 50 of their friends and family. "Zach and I are so excited to finally find out what we are having," Tori later wrote. "Things are getting real at the Roloff household."

Tori is the greatest teammate I will ever have. She compliments me the best and pushes me the hardest. Keeps me motivated and reminds me of my goals. Love you babe-uh ❤❤ #3sentencelovestory #beating50percent A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

Wow. The three of us felt so showered with love today! So thankful to have such wonderful people to celebrate our little man coming into the world with. And we even got sunshine!! Counting down the days till we meet you baby roloff! 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

The couple, who attended their baby shower Sunday, March 19, are currently prepping for baby by doing some home improvement projects. Tori shared a photo of their kitchen makeover on Instagram on March 4. "It's amazing what some paint and rock will do for a kitchen," she captioned the before and after pics.

The pair also jetted to Maui for a babymoon at the end of February and shared pics of their tropical getaway.

"To get to go places with this man the rest of my life: unreal," Tori captioned one photo. "Crazy to think our vacations will look a little different after this one. Can't wait to do it all with my forever teammate."

To get to go places with this man the rest of my life: unreal. Crazy to think our vacations will look a little different after this one. Can't wait to do it all with my forever teammate. 💙🌸 #maui #grandwailea #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

Saw our last Maui sunset tonight. Bitter sweet leaving paradise. It's been such a relaxing baby moon but we do miss our inspector! Thanks for the memories! ☀️🌸🌊 #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

