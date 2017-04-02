Little people, big celebrations! Zach Roloff took to Instagram to congratulate his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, and Jeremy's wife, Audrey Roloff, on the news of their baby girl on Sunday, April 2, after Us Weekly exclusively revealed the gender of the couple's first child.



"Congrats to Jer and Auj on the news of having a baby girl!" Zach captioned a photo with Jeremy at the gender reveal party. "I knew if I kept guessing girl, I'll eventually get it right! Can't wait for the cousin adventure to begin!"



Zach's wife, Tori Roloff, who is expecting their first child — a boy — also took to Instagram to share her excitement for the Little People, Big World stars. "Congratulations on your little girl @audreyroloff and @jeremyroloff !!!" Tori captioned a photo of herself and Audrey comparing their baby bumps. "Auj your bump is catching up! Zach guessed right on this one! Love you so much sister. Can't wait to have little cousin friends running around! #babyroloffs."



Jeremy's mom, Amy Roloff, added, "What? It is! It's a GIRL. I'm so excited! My baby boy is having a baby girl! Jer and Auj im so so happy for you both! Love you I'm going to be a grandma 2nd time in one year! What a blessing! #secondact is pretty awesome so far! #whatayear2017 #littlegrandma #grandkids #blessingsallaround #miracleoflife #beating50percent."

Hours earlier, Jeremy and Audrey exclusively told Us about their excitement over their baby girl, who's due on September 1. "We both wore pink [to the gender reveal party] because we had a hunch it was a girl ... But now it's confirmed, we're having a daughter!" the couple gushed. "We are praying for her every day and can't wait to meet her! And also hoping she has our curls."



Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

