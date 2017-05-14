Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Welcome to the world! Tori and Zach Roloff have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Jackson Kyle Roloff was born on Friday, May 12, at 8 a.m., his proud mom revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 14. The baby weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and is 20.5 inches long. "Mom and Dad are so in love with you already," she captioned the photo.

The proud papa also shared a photo, captioning it, "Love him."

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

#zandtpartyofthree Jackson Kyle Roloff. Born May 12th at 8:00am 9LBS 1oz 20.5 inches long. #storyofzachandtori #weekendidos #nofilter love him ❤️ A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

The Little People, Big World stars announced in November that they were going to become a family of three. This is the first grandchild for Zach's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff.

That same month, the proud dad-to-be revealed how Tori told him about the pregnancy. "I walked into the house and she had written it on a notepad that she was practicing her calligraphy, so I was reading through this," he recalled in a TLC video. "On the last page, she wrote, 'You’re going to be a dad!’ and I skipped right over it. Then she said, 'Wait, hey, you missed it!' Then she pulled it back and I read it."

Tori announced in late April that she started maternity leave.

Tori and Zach got engaged in April 2014 and tied the knot on the Roloff family farm in Oregon in July 2015.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!