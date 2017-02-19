A little night Music.........,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

So cute! Madonna shared a video of her newly adopted twins, Esther and Stella, singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" on Instagram on Saturday, February 18.

In the clip, Esther and Stella, 4, look adorable in matching black-and-white striped pajamas and black socks as they sing the classic lullaby with piano accompaniment from an unidentified woman in the background. "A little night Music," the pop superstar, 58, captioned the post, alongside a series of star emojis.

Madonna announced on Instagram on February 8 that she had adopted the twin girls from Home of Hope, the same orphanage in Malawi where she first met her son David in 2006. "I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote. Madonna is also mom of Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon; Rocco, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; and David and Mercy, both 11, who were adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.



"They love the twins," a source close to the Material Girl exclusively told Us Weekly of her four eldest kids. "When Madonna said she wanted to adopt, her kids were all for it."



Madonna and Lourdes first met Esther and Stella in July 2016 during a volunteer trip to Malawi. They quickly developed a bond with the twins, whose birth mother died days after giving birth and birth father was unable to support them. Their heartbreaking story "really touched Madonna," the pal told Us.



Esther and Stella, who do not speak fluent English, live at the music icon's $40 million townhouse on New York City's Upper East Side, where they will be accompanied by a Malawian caretaker to help with the transition.

