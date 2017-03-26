Meghan King Edmonds is keeping up with the latest social media trend. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 32, shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter, Aspen, while getting her hair and makeup done.

Making it werq 👊🏼 A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

In the picture, Edmonds sits on a chair with Aspen on her lap as members of her glam squad apply eye shadow and curl her blonde locks. "Making it werq," she captioned the Instagram post on Saturday, March 25.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The photo was notably similar to ones shared by the Bravo star's fellow celebrities in recent years. In 2013, supermodel Gisele Bündchen posted an Instagram shot of herself breastfeeding her daughter Vivian, now 4, while three members of her team perfected her hair, makeup and nails. "What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep #gettingready," the supermodel, 36, captioned the post.



What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep #gettingready💄💅😉 O que seria de mim sem esse esquadrão da beleza depois de voar 15 horas e só dormir 3 horas. #mepreparando A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 10, 2013 at 8:00am PST

Peta Murgatroyd shared a similar snap in January. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 30, posted a picture of herself pumping breast milk for her son, Shai, 2 months, as two friends helped her get ready for the day. "Multitasking mom duties," she wrote on Instagram. "Can't stop the pump. I'm working on an exciting new project that I can't wait to share with you soon!"



Multitasking mum duties. Can't stop the pump. 🐄🐄 I'm working on an exciting new project that I can't wait to share with you soon! ❤ A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Edmonds and her husband, former MLB star Jim Edmonds, welcomed Aspen, their first child together, on Thanksgiving Day 2016. He is also the father of four children from two previous marriages.



