Boone Studios

Michael Phelps has Us swooning! The most decorated Olympian of all time showed off his shirtless body in an adorable photo with his son, Boomer, while celebrating Father's Day.

The picture, which was shared on Boomer's Instagram account, showcases Phelps' toned arms and six-pack abs as he holds Boomer, 13 months, in the kitchen. The hunky first-time dad looks adoringly at his son, who grins for the camera. "Daddy day!!!" Phelps captioned the post on Saturday, June 17.

The former competitive swimmer, 31, later shared a cute photo of himself lounging on the couch with Boomer while watching the U.S. Open. "@boomerrphelps and I hanging out today watching some amazing golf!!" he wrote.



@boomerrphelps and I hanging out today watching some amazing golf!! #usopen @justinthomas34 @rickiefowler @jordanspieth A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

A similar shot was shared on Boomer's account on Sunday. "I have the BEST dad ever!!" the toddler "wrote" alongside a snap of him playing video games with his dad. "I Love being able to sit and hang with him!! Even if it's when I'm beating him in some games!! #lookdadiwin #happyfathersday."



I have the BEST dad ever!! I Love being able to sit and hang with him!!Even if it's when I'm beating him in some games!! #lookdadiwin 😏#happyfathersday A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shares Boomer with wife Nicole Johnson, whom he secretly married in June 2016 after dating on and off for eight years. "Nicole and I are so excited to be the best parents we can be," Phelps said during an Olympics press conference last summer. "Having the journey that I've gone through my whole life ... it will just be awesome just to be a part of [Boomer's] life every day and to see what I can help with or teach him. This is a new experience for me, and like I said, it's something Nicole and I are very, very excited about."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!