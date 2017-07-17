Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Surprise! Mindy Kaling is reportedly pregnant with her first child, according to E! News. Watch the video above!

Though the Mindy Project actress, 38, has yet to reveal the father of her upcoming bundle of joy, she has candidly expressed her desire to have children. "I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids," she told Yahoo! Style in September 2015.

"I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen," Kaling continued. "I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."

The Wrinkle in Time actress isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle, either. "I admire [a good marriage] when I see it," she told Yahoo! Style. "I think it's a beautiful thing. In my 20s, and especially in my teens, I completely fetishized a wedding. But I think much less about marriage now. It's less interesting to me."

Kaling most recently stepped out at a promotional event for A Wrinkle in Time at Disney's D23 expo in California on Saturday, July 15.

The Why Not Me? author previously dated B.J. Novak (who played her onscreen boyfriend on The Office) from 2005 to 2007. She was later linked to writer Benjamin Nugent from 2008 to 2012.

The sixth and final season of The Mindy Project is set to air on Hulu later this year.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kaling's rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!