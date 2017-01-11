Molly Sims and Scott Stuber on December 7, 2016 in Westwood, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

He was worth all that morning sickness! Molly Sims and her husband, Scott Stuber, welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Tuesday, January 10, and couldn't wait to share the happy news with fans.

"💙💙💙Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17," Sims captioned an adorable image of her toting the newborn. "Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed 😇#tribeof5."

The former model, 43, and the film producer, who wed in September 2011, are already parents of son Brooks, 4, and daughter Scarlett, 20 months.



The Las Vegas alum and Stuber, 48, weren’t planning to expand their family. But one day when Sims wasn’t feeling well, she decided to take a pregnancy test left over from when she was trying for Scarlett. “I literally did a triple take … then I took five more tests,” she told Us Weekly in September. “That’s what happens when you go visit your husband on a movie set!”



Sims announced her pregnancy via Instagram on August 9. “This is happening. This is like our Hail Mary,” the choked-up star said on her official YouTube channel. “This is such a true surprise. I think that’s why I am so emotional.”

