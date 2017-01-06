There’s a good reason Ashley Gardner’s video about parenting is going viral: It’s completely relatable — and hilarious. The 34 second clip, published Tuesday, January 3, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook. Watch it above!

In the vlog, the Utah-based mom of 2-year-old quadruplet girls is seen gnawing on a licorice stick. “Dad’s out shoveling the driveway, mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” Gardner explains. “So I’m hiding in the pantry eating a treat. Is that wrong?”

“They don’t ever go away,” she continues. “They want everything you have!”

The camera then pans down to reveal daughter Indie peeking underneath the door. "Hi!" squeaks an adorable little voice.

Says Gardner: “See she’s always there. Hi. Hi. Hi.”



Gardner Quad Squad-A Miracle Unfolding/Facebook

The footage, posted to the family’s Facebook page, A Miracle Unfolding — Gardner Quadruplets, has received nearly 9,000 comments. “You’re lucky you have a pantry!” wrote one mother, while another chimed in: “that is literally my son when I’m in the bathroom!”

After eight years of struggling to conceive, Gardner and her husband, Tyson, became pregnant via IVF with two sets of identical twins — a one-in-70 million chance. Esme, Evangeline, Indie and Scarlett — nicknamed the "Quad Squad" by their parents — arrived via caesarean section in December 2014.

“They’re constantly going, constant emotions, they’re all different and as parents you really have to adapt to those personalities,” Tyson revealed in a live video on Facebook January 5 in which the girls are seen running around the living room. “Esme is our emotional one.”

