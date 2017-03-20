The bump is back. Before giving birth to her daughter, Amalia, last month, Natalie Portman bared her baby bump in an artsy James Blake music video that was released on Monday, March 20. Watch it above!

In the black-and-white video for the track “My Willing Heart,” the very pregnant actress, 35, swims through a pool in a bikini. She gracefully moves through the water and stares out into the distance when she gets to the pool’s edge. The Jackie star is also seen sitting on a bed in lingerie and a cozy cardigan, caressing her belly.

The music video features several close-up shots of her tummy as she breathes deeply. At one point in the video, the Oscar winner plays with a small child.

The video was shot “just days” before Portman gave birth, according to a press release obtained by Entertainment Weekly. As Us Weekly previously reported, Portman and her dancer-choreographer husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed their second child, Amalia, on February 22. “Mother and baby are happy and healthy!” her rep told Us Weekly at the time. They are also parents of a 5-year-old son, Aleph.

The actress had to back out of attending the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards and the 2017 Oscars, which were both a few days after she gave birth. Portman was nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, but she ultimately lost out to La La Land’s Emma Stone.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!