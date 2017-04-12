What a fun family! Nick and Vanessa Lachey took in some R&R at the beach with their three adorable kids, Camden, 4, Brooklyn, 2, and Phoenix, 3 months. And, naturally, proud mom Vanessa, 36, documented her family of five’s special trip via social media.

The former MTV VJ shared two sweet snapshots on her Instagram story from her day of fun in the sun with her man and their little ones. "Yup...day complete," she captioned a photo of herself kissing Phoenix. “For sure a GOOD day!” She also posted a pic of her hunky hubby, 43, playing with her two older kids in the sand.

Though they needed to get away for a few days, Nick told Us Weekly in January that his home life had been pretty calm, even after welcoming their youngest son in December.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“Part of the fun of kids is the craziness, and you’ve got to embrace that side of it as well,” the 98 Degrees singer said of handling three children. “I think the real chaos is going to come in a couple years when he’s 2 and Brooklyn’s 4 and Camden’s 6. … Then I can just imagine it’s going to be craziness." Still, he assured Us that things with three kids were still “fairly mellow.”

The boy-bander also told Us that Vanessa focuses on the baby while he gets to enjoy more time spent with Camden and Brooklyn. “Every day I wake the kids up,” he said. “Morning time is kind of ‘daddy time,’ and that’s something I look forward to every day.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!