And another! Nicky Hilton is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, James Rothschild, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

"The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family," a spokesperson for the couple tells Us.

The news comes one year after Hilton, 33, and the banking heir welcomed their daughter Lily Grace Victoria, who will celebrate her 1st birthday on July 8.

Hilton and Rothschild got engaged in August 2014 during a getaway in Lake Como, Italy. They tied the knot at Kensington Palace in London in July 2015, as Hilton stunned in a white Valentino gown with lace overlay.

Hilton's older sister, Paris Hilton, is sure to spoil the baby-to-be. In May, the 36-year-old gushed to Us about becoming an aunt to Lily.

"She’s going to be such a beautiful little girl, and I can’t wait to meet her," Paris told Us at FIT’s Annual Gala at the Plaza Hotel at the time. "Now that I know it’s a girl, it’s getting easier to buy things for her. I love all the dresses I got her. There are so many beautiful dresses and little princess outfits. So I can’t wait to see her in them."

