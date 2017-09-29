John Nacion Imaging/startraksphoto.com

Celebrity moms are just like Us! Nicky Hilton opened up about her second pregnancy in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly while attending the New York City Ballet's 2017 fall fashion gala. The 33-year-old fashion designer, who announced she is expecting her second bundle of joy with husband James Rothschild in July, told Us, “I feel great. I have more energy than ever. I get more energy when I'm pregnant, it's weird.”



The couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Lily, 1, in July in 2016, has decided not to learn their baby’s gender in advance. “We found out the first time and trying to keep it a surprise,” the hotel heiress revealed to Us. “We'll see if I have the discipline.”

And like a lot of expecting moms, the model has been experiencing some unusual cravings while pregnant. “I've been craving really random things like eggplant parmesan, hot tamales,” she told Us. “I didn't have these weird craving the first time around but I do [now]. And dried cranberries.”

While being pregnant can sometimes be uncomfortable, by the looks of Hilton’s Instagram page, the glowing mom-to-be is handling her second pregnancy with ease. On Thursday, September 28, the blonde beauty showed off her growing baby bump in stunning Instagram pic.

“Quick bathroom selfie 🤳” she wrote alongside a snap of herself rocking a red maternity dress while cradling her pregnancy belly.

Adding to the excitement, Nicky’s older sister, Paris Hilton, is sure to spoil her newest niece or nephew. Ahead of Lily’s arrival, The Simple Life alum, 36, couldn’t help but gush over becoming an aunt in an interview with Us in May 2016.



"She’s going to be such a beautiful little girl, and I can’t wait to meet her," Paris told Us at FIT’s Annual Gala at the time. "Now that I know it’s a girl, it’s getting easier to buy things for her. I love all the dresses I got her. There are so many beautiful dresses and little princess outfits. So I can’t wait to see her in them."

Hilton and Rothschild began dating in 2011 and got engaged in August 2014. The pair tied the knot at Kensington Palace in London in July 2015.

