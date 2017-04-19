Nicole Richie will do anything to get a laugh from her daughter, Harlow. The Great News actress revealed during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, April 19, how she entertains her her 9-year-old and her pals. Watch the video above.

"They don't think I'm cool," Richie, 35, said of Harlow and son Sparrow, 7. "Her friends now think that I'm funny. So, she's starting to come around. She likes taking videos of me walking into walls and falling on the floor. I've sort of become the clown for her and her friends and I do it!"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

She joked: "It's very sweet of me."

The reality star-turned-fashion designer shares Harlow and Sparrow with husband Joel Madden, whom she wed in 2010. The couple have kept their family out of the spotlight, which is a big difference from Richie's upbringing.

Richie was adopted by her dad, Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie, in the '80s. "I did not think that he was cool. No, he had a big Afro and a very large mustache," Richie said of the 67-year-old "All Night Long" crooner.

Charley Gallay/WireImage

One of her current pet peeves? His texting. "The problem is the emojis. I don't know if he knows what any of them mean," she told DeGeneres, 59. "I think he just presses every one that he sees. There's always a lot of them and they have nothing to do with what we're talking about."

