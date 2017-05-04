Surprise! Nikki Reed is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder.

The Vampire Diaries star announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, May 4.

Peter Larsen/Getty Images

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this,” Somerhalder wrote alongside a precious photo of himself kissing Reed’s baby bump. “I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy.”

In the pic, Reed’s belly is on full display and she looks stunning in a powder blue dress.

The actress shared the photo to her account, too, along with a note to her baby. "Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you," she wrote. "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you… Love, Your parents"

The pair recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

