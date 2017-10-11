Larry Marano/Getty Images

Another 'NSync baby! Chris Kirkpatrick has welcomed his first child — a baby boy — with his wife, Karly.

"So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman!" the former boy bander, 45, captioned a pic of the mother-son duo on Twitter. "Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!!"

So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman! Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!! https://t.co/ZdLIuOotkf pic.twitter.com/XedybGCjBu — Chris Kirkpatrick (@IamCKirkpatrick) October 11, 2017

In the adorable snap, Karly is holding little Nash while resting in her hospital bed. Nash is curled up in what appears to be a Dr. Seuss-themed blanket and keeping warm in a hat.

Kirkpatrick announced in March that the couple — who tied the knot in November 3 — were expecting their first child together. He later revealed that Justin Timberlake gave him some parenting advice.

"Justin told me a million times, 'Your life is going to change. [He warned] that, 'Now whenever you are changing a diaper and things like that, there is a weapon that is out there and it’s going to go. Wrap things in plastic, be ready for anything,'" he exclusive told Us Weekly in July. "He’s loving it because he’s telling me all this crazy stuff and he’s like, 'Just trust me on this one.'"

He added of Lance Bass: "I just got two giant deliveries from Lance. He got us a high chair and a carrier or something. I’m clueless about this part of the process. My wife knows exactly everything. Lance has sent us some stuff and I know the rest of the guys are gearing up to send us stuff."

