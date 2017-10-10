Finding hope in this ❤. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Two days after the Las Vegas shooting, Olivia Wilde shared a photo of herself and her son Otis. In the picture, Wilde is seen leaning over a bathtub to give her 3-year-old a smooch on the mouth. She captioned the image: “Finding hope in this.”



Within minutes, the House alum, 33, was inundated with negative comments. “Ehhhh gonna give this kid lip aids . . . That’s how kids get lip herpes. From adult lip kisses,” wrote one troll. Added another: “Kissing your kid like your husband. It’s not good for him.” And the judgement kept coming. Wondered one man, “Would it be still appropriate if the genders were switched? Just curious.”

This isn’t the first time a celebrity mom has been judged for pecking her child. In December 2016, Hilary Duff was criticized after she shared an image of herself kissing her then 4-year-old son Luca at Disneyland. Sample comment: “You should not kiss your son like that. There’s other ways to show love but not that one. It’s confusing for him, it’s not healthy.”

Duff, 30, wasn’t having it. The next day she shared an Instagrammed statement she had written in her iPhone notes: “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my four year old is ‘inappropriate,’ go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment," she wrote at the time.

Wilde, who is mom of Otis and Daisy (she turns 1 tomorrow!) with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, has yet to respond to her own criticism.

