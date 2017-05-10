Proud dad! Orlando Bloom penned a touching message about his and Miranda Kerr's son Flynn, 6, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 9.

"Mighty monday the morning mash up...these moments at 6am before the storm of #mondays," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 40, captioned a photo of the pair. "When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between. Something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart. Could not be more grateful. #myboy and that #evolution."

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Bloom and Kerr, 34, welcomed Flynn in January 2011. The pair ended their three-year marriage in 2013, but continue to coparent amicably.

The model opened up about their split in a new interview with Elle Canada in November 2016. "When Orlando and I separated, I actually fell into a really bad depression," she said. "I never understood the depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person."

The exes have both moved on since their breakup. Kerr got engaged to Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel in July 2016, while Bloom dated Katy Perry for more than a year before their split in February.



